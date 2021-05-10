Home Top News XV of France. Was Australia tour threatened by border closures?

XV of France. Was Australia tour threatened by border closures?

May 10, 2021 0 Comments
The XV of France Will travel in July to faceAustralia In three game series. The Calendar Released and will play Blues 3 games in 10 days: July 7 in Sydney (cricket ground), July 13 in Melbourne (AAMI Park) and July 17 in Brisbane (Suncorp Stadium). In addition, one must observe a fortnight in the country to ensure that the blues are not contaminated with cov. However, this is not an easy fifteen days as players can train during this imprisonment.

But the news could undermine confidence in maintaining this tour. First, Australia’s strict border controls are known, and Australia’s Tourism Minister has said the country could close its borders by 2022 to avoid a re-emergence of the virus. On Sky News, he said he was the Minister of Tourism “Very difficult to determine” When borders open: “The most optimistic estimate will be in the middle or second half of next year.”

Apparently, France’s XV could get a pass for this tour. But Super Rugby It could not walk in its usual form to avoid any exchange between countries. Such as neighborsSouth Africa You may not be able to play with this difficulty in organizing international meetings. According to several South African media outlets, the test precedes this Lions British and Irish, facing United States, L ‘Italy Or Georgia Will not happen. So France’s XV could experience a similar fate on the Australian tour.

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

