There’s a lot of talk about Jacob de Chrome this season. There will always be good things to say about it. Is it over? No. Too much? not at all. Are you eligible? That is, absolutely. Leading the MLP in many statistical categories on the pitch and getting 99 points in the most recent edition of the MLP The Show, which is a mission of the Mets Ace.

Jacob de Chrome dominates. We know it, and his two Sai Young testify to it. Thanks to the impressive speed of his fastballs, it is reasonable to think that he is in a position to get his hands on the third in his career.

His fast balls, then. Anyone who has seen him throw will know that he often flirts with the 100 mile mark per hour. But if we were to measure them, to what extent would they fall within its superiority? The answer lies in the statistics department of ESPN.

Jacob de Chrome, who entered on Sunday, has thrown 37 pitches at 100 mph, much more with a starting pitcher this season. Shoaib Othani with a starter’s next maximum total of 8. pic.twitter.com/aKhOyBjli5 – ESPN Stats & Information (SPESPNStatsInfo) May 9, 2021

In Sunday’s game against the Arizona Diamondback, Dickrom had 37 balls that crossed that pace. He added three more in the afternoon, bringing the total to 40.

In comparison, Shoaib Othani owns the second-highest total of eight such quick shots for a starter. This is five times less, and there are more than 130 games in the season. The gap has time to widen drastically.

The Star Jug was out today in the sixth inning. He felt “tension on his right side” and took leave after talking to his physical trainer. He will undergo vibration imaging to assess the extent of the damage.