Evil has been back in London since September 2021

London product Wicked The curtain is to be raised again on September 15 at the Apollo Victoria Theater.

The ticket office will open on May 17th. The show is celebrating its 15th anniversary in the UK.

Musical comedy Wicked Written by Winnie Holmesman based on the novel by Gregory Maguire Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicket Witch of the West. Music and lyrics by Stephen Swartz (Pippin, Prince of Egypt). Movement Joe Mandello.

Michael McCabe, managing producer of Wicket Company in Rouem, England, explains: “After a very difficult year for our teams, we would like to thank them for their resilience and patience. We are delighted to be able to tell them this extraordinary story again. The public is looking forward to returning to Oz!”

Wicked The ninth longest playing music in London. The show won 3 Tony Awards and 2 Oliver Awards and a Grammy Award.

Programs must take place in accordance with Level 4 of UK Government Code of Conduct: that is, without any social distance rule.