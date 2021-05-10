Home Top News Evil has been back in London since September 2021

Wicked

London product Wicked The curtain is to be raised again on September 15 at the Apollo Victoria Theater.

The ticket office will open on May 17th. The show is celebrating its 15th anniversary in the UK.

Musical comedy Wicked Written by Winnie Holmesman based on the novel by Gregory Maguire Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicket Witch of the West. Music and lyrics by Stephen Swartz (Pippin, Prince of Egypt). Movement Joe Mandello.

Michael McCabe, managing producer of Wicket Company in Rouem, England, explains: “After a very difficult year for our teams, we would like to thank them for their resilience and patience. We are delighted to be able to tell them this extraordinary story again. The public is looking forward to returning to Oz!”

Wicked The ninth longest playing music in London. The show won 3 Tony Awards and 2 Oliver Awards and a Grammy Award.

Programs must take place in accordance with Level 4 of UK Government Code of Conduct: that is, without any social distance rule.

READ  France's XV without many leaders for Australia tour?

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

