Breakfast: Concentration, Unity, Vaccine | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

– 100m: DK Metcalf finished last, but with courses

Annually to Ben Rothlisberger

He continues. But when? Ben Rothlisberger (QB, Steelers) has returned to Pittsburgh for a season. His contract went no further than that. For Kevin Colbert (GM), the approach is limited to that as well.

“I think Ben is in the mood to focus on 2021 just like all of us. […] We focus on the present moment. We are watching where things are going. After that? None of us know it. “

The vaccine will not be a reason to be expelled

No, Brandon Bean (GM, Bills) has no right to cut a player who refuses to be vaccinated. The manager made this assumption during an interview, but he quickly dismissed the NFL. According to ESPN, Bean received a phone call reminding him that a player’s vaccine status was not a factor in the hiring or shooting results.

Tom Brady calls for unity

For weeks, many players refused to take part in spring training. The idea is to protect yourself from injuries and goiter.

According to the NFL Network, Tom Brady (QB, Buchanan) Is at the forefront of this fight. At a players’ union conference call on Friday, Brady called on all his colleagues to stand united on the issue, urging the NFL to change the rules on spring training.

The longtime helper of these spring sessions begins to appreciate the virtues of the No. 12 less busy spring program. As a reminder, last year, Brady held workshops with his recipients in Tampa. But the idea of ​​reducing spring training is mainly to minimize injury-related contact and training.

Training camps are back on the road

Training camps can be relocated in the summer of 2021, after serving a year in prison in a licensed facility. The league informed the teams on Friday, according to ESPN.

Although most teams have to stay on their campus, those who want to go must submit a plan showing how they will comply with health measures. Once the plan is approved by the league and the union medical committee, they can move on.

Transactions

– Kerrian Johnson (RP) He joined Philadelphia, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

– The Jets released several players this Friday, among them Josh Doctson (WR), Former Washington 1st round draft 2016. (ProFootballTalk)

– Presented by Pittsburgh Arthur Moulet (CB) One year contract. The player company announced it on Twitter.

– Steelers released John Bor (CB) And Trevor Williams (CB).

– Texans signed Neville Hewitt (LP). (ESPN)

Injuries

– Le Rookie Jonathan Cooper (LP, Broncos) He is going to have heart surgery, which means he will have to miss a few weeks of training. But according to 9 News, the process is minimally aggressive and he should be ready for training camp.

– Stephen Dix (WR, Bills) On Twitter he explained that he played the last playoffs with stomach tears.

Grief

– Twin brother Tariq Cohen (RP, Bears) Died at a North Carolina power station. According to News & Observer, he was electrocuted while trying to climb electrical installations. He has not been seen since he fled the scene of a car crash on Saturday.

Adam Theelan makes friends

Guest on the golf.com podcast, Adam Theelan (WR, Vikings) Ensured that Green Bay should never be hired.

“There’s nothing better than leaving Lambo with a win. There’s really nothing better.”

When asked to compare the locker rooms and arena to the Vikings’ rooms, he did not hesitate.

“The whole city is not big. Nothing pretty. It’s just benches. “

ICVMI: Adam Theelan destroyed the entire Green Bay system and fan base pic.twitter.com/VWbrCp3XkY – True lock dominance (ock lactomini) May 8, 2021

Kyle Trask and Tom Brady have been in touch to train together

Did Buchanan find Tom Brady’s successor in Kyle Trask? The Florida Rookie explained at a news conference that Brady contacted him very quickly to help.

“A few days after the draft he contacted me and asked how things were going and when I was going to be in town, so we could meet and throw a few balls. It really meant something to me.” Trask explains on the NFL network.

Trask will begin his career learning with Tom Brady and Blaine Cabert.

Holly Roseman, Jolen Hurts wants to take the current position to test him

The Eagles and their new coach Nick Sirianni want to start the race for the starting quarterback spot. But according to Howie Rosemann, the picks and Jalan Hurts are the top favorites.

The Eagles general manager explains on Sirius XM NFL radio, “We judge him to be a starter for over four games.” But he wants to take that job and run it and see what he’s going to do for a while. “

Rosemann continues the need to watch Hurtz play further:

“Watching more games one day can make real decisions about a player, and that applies to Jalan. We’ll be in a situation where we want as much information as possible, providing the best opportunities for that.

Robert Saleh has forgotten that he is a head coach

Robert Saleh, who took over as coach of the Jets 4 months ago, has spent 16 years as an assistant, apparently, it gives up the habit because during his first training session in New York, the former defense coordinator of 49 players forgot for a few seconds that he is now a head coach.

“After the hour, I grabbed my place behind the scrum because I was ready to listen to the coach before I was reminded very quickly that I’m a coach now.”

