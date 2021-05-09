In the fire, Evan Fornier cuts his best game in Boston!

Recovering well from COVID Evan Fornier has released his best career game with the Celtics. Unfortunately for him, his efforts were not enough.

In recent weeks of trouble, Evan Fornier has always done everything he can to restore his feelings. Getting back to 100% is never easy, especially if you know he has COVID The virus has left its mark on the French. Fortunately, this seems to be ancient history.

In recent encounters, Evan is the best with the best percentage. This Sunday night, the Celtics were confirmed to be facing the heat. The former magic was very good on this occasion.

30 points in Fournier 11/16 shooting, including 7/11 in three points, plus 3 rebounds and 8 assists. An absolute match, which unfortunately did not lead to victory. Boston lost 130-124 and did not lead the game once. The gap has risen to 26 points, and it is precisely Evan who keeps the faith alive.

Recently in trouble, we had a great Ivan tonight despite the failure. 30 points

8 aids

11/16 F.G.

7/11 3PT 💪🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/6xeu16GkeT – Let’s talk NBA (arParlonsNBA) May 9, 2021

Evan Evan Fornier has 30 points, 8 assists and 7 long-distance baskets (63.6%). pic.twitter.com/wI4DinqnXl – NBA France (ABNBAFRANCE) May 9, 2021

Sad effect for the Celtics, but with a new Ivan he is finding his feet within his new team. It fits well into the future and has the potential to play out. In fact, Boston lost to its direct rival Miami in the East. With two games late, we need to believe that Brad Stevens ’men will have work to do before thinking about the latter season.

With his best game in Boston, Evan Fornier announces the case for the future. The Frenchman is in good condition and ready to carry his team. The coming weeks will be enjoyable to follow.