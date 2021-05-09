Although it is important for children to learn that there is racism, the chosen teaching method to highlight this pain is not perfect. Demonstration against the “white offer” on June 14, 2020 in Barcelona. © Joseph Logo / AFP

en 1935, started by Richard Clark Cabot, Professor of Medicine and Ethics at Harvard University One of the first randomized control tests History of the Social Sciences. To carry out this ambitious study, less than 650 boys were recruited from Cambridge and its neighboring suburb of Somerville – Massachusetts and divided into two groups. In the testing team, children will benefit from a comprehensive assistance and settlement program that includes home visits, training and various excursions and activities. In the control panel, a …