The Blues can train for fifteen days in Australia

Fifteen people from France, who will travel to Australia in July to challenge the Wallabies there, will be able to train in the fourteen days he will have to respect when he arrives on the island-continent next July. “Fifteen days is mandatory. There will still be a training camp: the team can train, but without contact with the outside world ”, Serge Simon, vice president of the French Rugby Federation, promised in an interview with AFP on Friday.
The FFR officially announced the dates of the Blues’ tour of Australia on Thursday, July 7 in Sydney (cricket ground), July 13 in Melbourne (AAMI Park) and July 17 in Brisbane (Suncorp Stadium) with three matches. However, the French international, who will play in the first 14 finals scheduled for June 25, will not be able to play the first fight against the Wallabies and any person coming from abroad will be subjected to 14 days of isolation at a hotel.
Before the epidemic, about one million travelers entered the country for a short period of time each month. That number now stands at 7,000. The Australian Tourism Minister estimated on Friday morning that the country could close its borders by the end of 2022, and the new wave of Covid 19 pollution around the world is destroying all hope. A short-term reopening.
“The decision to set up the committee will be made by the staff within fifteen days, with precisely the most reasonable adaptation to the conditions, after all, not the best.”Simon added. This is the first trip of fifteen people from France to Australia since the summer tour in 2014, which ended in three defeats for the Blues. Since then, the French have won the Wallabies twice in Test matches in the State of France in November 2014 (29-26 wins) and in November 2016 (25-23 defeats).