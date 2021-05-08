Quebec Inc.’s eye: Best profit for CGI’s top five executives

Each week, we provide an overview of internal transactions, investments in local companies, and news of listed companies.

They are more than 6 7.6 million

CGI CEO George Schindler (pictured) and four Montreal-based senior executives made a total of more than $ 7.6 million in profits this week using stock options. Mr. Schindler alone made a profit of nearly $ 5.3 million, while CGI CEO Jean-Michel Bottickel earned more than $ 1.5 million. Other sales executives include Mark Poyge, head of business engineering, Lena-Mari Luhtenma, head of company for Finland, Poland and the Baltic States, and Guy Vigent, head of Canada. The share of CGI has increased by almost 10% since the beginning of the year, but it has not yet regained its pre-infectious status.

Winter farm raises 5 million

Firm de Hever, a Quebec company that produces strawberries in the greenhouse, has now raised $ 5 million. Quebec, which already paid $ 1.5 million to the company last year, is donating $ 2 million. For their part, Montreal multi-millionaire Mark Pathi (photo) and Hastock are investing $ 3 million in the winter farm. Finally, the Ministry of Economy provided a $ 1.2 million loan to the company, while financier Agricole provided a $ 500,000 guarantee.

Two Cooch-Dart vice presidents buy

Claude Desire (photo), the big financial boss of Alimentation Koch-Dart, bought nearly 10,210,000 shares of Laval retailer’s stock at the end of April. For his part, Alex Miller, senior vice president of North American operations and global business development, has reinvested more than 000 120,000 in retailers. The title Coach-Dart has yet to recover from the excitement created earlier this year by a failed attempt to acquire French company Carrefour.

An SME was swallowed by a French company

Photo de Archives, Agencies QMI

Atos, a French IT consulting firm, is preparing to acquire Prosci நிறுவனs, a Quebec company that specializes in integrating product life cycle management systems. Launched in 2000, Procisia is owned by its founders Mark Alard and Vincent Fraser (photo) and Fonts de Solidarity FTQ. The fund invested $ 8.2 million in Procia.

$ 200 million funding at BDC

The Business Development Bank of Canada (PTC) announced this week that it will create a deep technology fund of $ 200 million. The initiative will focus on areas such as quantum technology, electronics, photonics and basic artificial intelligence. This week Ottawa announced that Ambassador Isabel Hood (photo) will be coming after Michael Denham as head of the Montreal-based company.

Axia raises $ 1.5 million

Description from Facebook

The Ecofuel de Montreal Fund and Desjardins Capital led Axia’s first round of funding, raising $ 1.5 million for the young company. Montreal-based Real Ventures made a contribution. Founded in 2019, Axia is a subcontractor that supports metal parts. Accumulated funds should allow Axia to expand, especially in Ontario and the Northeastern United States.