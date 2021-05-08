Ax attack in Australia, three women arrested

https://cdnfr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104401/22/1044012217_0:0:1201:675_1200x675_80_0_0_daaa47c5a66956acd47fd9b196c9274e.jpg
A man and a woman have been severely beaten with an ax in the southwestern Australian city of Sydney. Three women were arrested. The investigation is ongoing.
Ax attack Performed May 8 in Glenfield, southwest Sydney, Australia, local television station 9 News Reports.
According to the media, one of the victims was a man and a woman. The first leg had gas, while the woman received a small deformity in the head, still according to the chain.
Police arrived at the scene after the facts came to light.
“Following the investigation, police arrested three women at a nearby home that had been transferred to Campbelltown Police Station,” a police spokesman told the Daily Mail.
Recovered by emergency services, Two of the victims were taken to hospital De Liverpool.
The investigation is ongoing.