After several months of denial, London offers full diplomatic status to the EU representative

The case has sparked tensions between London and Brussels since the UK withdrew from the EU.

On Wednesday 5 May the United Kingdom agreed to grant full diplomatic status to the EU Representative in London. The decision, which has been a source of tension between the two parties, comes months after Brexit was rejected.

The deal was announced after a meeting of British Foreign Secretary Dominic Robb and EU President Joseph Borel at the G7 summit in London. He “Based on goodwill and pragmatism”, They said in a joint statement.

.Ose Joseph Boralf & I am pleased to have reached an agreement on the basis of goodwill and pragmatism in the Establishment Agreement for EU Representatives to the United Kingdom. We had a good discussion on EU-UK cooperation and the resolution of many global issues, including COP26 & Cyprus. pic.twitter.com/DwdGb1uORR – Dominic Rob (omin Dominicrop) May 5, 2021

The United Kingdom withdrew from the European Union on January 31, 2020. After this break, negotiations began to determine who would be the EU ambassador to London. Jono Vale de Almeida, And his team should experience full diplomatic opposition under the Vienna Convention, as well as diplomats with a sovereign basis. London wanted immunity granted to international organizations, which for months blocked talks and sparked tensions between the EU and the UK.