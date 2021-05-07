Riga Textures School offers free design programming workshops for students – educators, webinars

In order to stimulate more interest in women in the field of technology during school, Riga Tekjirls, in collaboration with the Swedish Embassy in Latvia, is organizing a cycle of online workshops on “Think! Snack! Wear!” On May 7, 14. And 21.

This workshop cycle is organized in collaboration with the founders and representatives of the Swedish new company Imgilops, and is the second part of the new Riga Texjirls initiative to develop students’ digital skills – “Tekla Workshop and Conversation 2021”. The rotation of these events is organized in collaboration with the Swedish Embassy in Latvia, the Swedish Institute and KDH.

Riga Tekjirls live on Facebook at these workshops https://fb.me/e/2dEaWgWOR On May 7, 14 and 21, 11-15 year old girls will be able to use their creativity to design and animate, thus gaining the power of coding and programming. Using the visual app, school students can continue to learn, inspire and collaborate! ImageGorm uses Python, the world’s most popular programming language, and can then be used on countless other sites and applications. These workshops are conducted in English.

As part of “Tekla Workshop and Dialogue 2021”, a creative programming workshop in Latvian is available online at Riga Tekjirls Facebook, where students can try out the basics of JavaScript and create their own creative solutions and unusual animations.

Riga Textiles is an NGO that aims to educate and promote more women to engage and work in the technology sector.

Riga Textiles