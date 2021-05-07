NFL: Packers are said to be looking for quarterbacks

Thursday, May 6, 2021. 7:53 p.m.

According to what ESPN has learned, Green Bay Packers have begun the process of finding a new quarterback so they can join the team to begin operations.

Bakers have begun exploring QBs that can be added to their list for OTAs and training camps. Jordan Love is currently the only other quarterback on the list, but the team also faces uncertainty surrounding Aaron Rodgers. There are some players in the Packers’ QB search. – Adam Schifter (d Adam Schifter) May 6, 2021

This research will be launched specifically because Jordan Love is currently the only quarterback of the team at Aaron Rodgers.

After he explained that he no longer wanted to be a part of the organization, it was not yet certain whether Rodgers would participate in volunteer training later this month.

Rodgers has been a regular part of off-season training programs, and he has a $ 500,000 off-season training bonus.

After the NFL draft, General Manager Brian Guttegunst agreed to add extra quarterbacks to the team, but they did not select anything in the draft.

Guttegunst has said the team has a very high chance of getting a rookie quarterback who was not selected before next season.