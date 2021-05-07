Home Sports NFL: Packers are said to be looking for quarterbacks

NFL: Packers are said to be looking for quarterbacks

May 07, 2021 0 Comments
NFL: Packers are said to be looking for quarterbacks

According to what ESPN has learned, Green Bay Packers have begun the process of finding a new quarterback so they can join the team to begin operations.

This research will be launched specifically because Jordan Love is currently the only quarterback of the team at Aaron Rodgers.

After he explained that he no longer wanted to be a part of the organization, it was not yet certain whether Rodgers would participate in volunteer training later this month.

Rodgers has been a regular part of off-season training programs, and he has a $ 500,000 off-season training bonus.

After the NFL draft, General Manager Brian Guttegunst agreed to add extra quarterbacks to the team, but they did not select anything in the draft.

Guttegunst has said the team has a very high chance of getting a rookie quarterback who was not selected before next season.

READ  Mike Tyson is completely ahead of his boxing match against Roy Jones Jr. (Big)

You May Also Like

All American Saison 1 Poster - All American : La saison de Football débute sur The CW avec Taye Diggs

All American football season begins with The CW with Day Dix

MLP: Angels cut ties with Albert Pujols

MLP: Angels cut ties with Albert Pujols

Do Tottenham Hotspur still have a chance of signing Gareth Bale on a permanent basis this summer?

NFL | In the footsteps of Benjamin St.-Juste

NFL | In the footsteps of Benjamin St.-Juste

In short MLP: Tony La Rusa does not know all the rules | Injury to Joey Votto

In short MLP: Tony La Rusa does not know all the rules | Injury to Joey Votto

Ja Morant révèle les 2 phrases de son père et sa mère qui l'ont marqué à vie

Ja Morant’s extreme arrogance (and ridiculous?) Claim

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *