Home Science “Hard Breath”, “Unique Experience” … Crew Dragon’s Astronauts Return to Earth

“Hard Breath”, “Unique Experience” … Crew Dragon’s Astronauts Return to Earth

May 07, 2021 0 Comments
"Hard Breath", "Unique Experience" ... Crew Dragon's Astronauts Return to Earth

NASA astronauts Shannon Walker, left, Victor Clover, Mike Hopkins and Japanese Aerospace Agency (JAXA) astronaut Sochi Nokuchi, right inside the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft. – CNP / Newscom / Ciba

After spending more than 160 days in space, the astronauts were brought back by the company from the International Space Station SpaceX. They traveled in the Crew Dragon capsule,
Who came to sea, From Florida, overnight Saturday through Sunday. This is the first regular job taken from the ISS by billionaire Elon Muskin. They say.

“At one point, I was telling myself, breathe. Inspired. Because I felt so heavy,” said American Victor Clover, one of the four baptized astronauts. Group-1. “When those cartoon characters face G-Force (acceleration), their faces turn down.” Going down into the water is interesting because none of us know what to expect, “said American Shannon Walker.” In my view, it was a little smoother than coming to land. “

“Unique experiences like departure and return”

“I expected it to be a test, and when it actually happened, it was a little less than I thought it would be,” Victor Clover said during the emergency conference. The weight of the accelerator had accumulated on his “chest” and he described it as “hard to breathe”. But “departure and return are such unique experiences,” he said. “The impact was minimal, after landing, you could feel the waves,” said Sochi Nokuchi of Japan. “We are coming back to the blue planet (…), which is a great feeling. “

The NASA At the end of the space shuttle deal was struck with SpaceX in 2011 to begin launching astronauts back into space from impossible American soil. Until now they had been forced to climb
Russian Soyuz ships, Landing on dry land.

Tourists in space soon

Soon, non-professional astronauts will take their seats on the Dragon for space travel. The astronauts were asked: Can these ordinary humans cope with re-entering the atmosphere in this vehicle?

American Mike Hopkins said: “I think they can take it. When asked if they’re ready to leave, the latter raised his hand first. Victor Clover was not the only one to do so.” Said with a smile.

READ  While the incidence rate is declining significantly nationally, it continues to rise in Corsica

You May Also Like

プログラミングのスキルが楽しく身に着く！ 自由研究や理科の実験にも役立つ、スクラッチを使ったプログラミング本が登場！

Learn programming skills in a fun way! A programming book using useful scratches for free research and science experiments is now available! Gadget Sushin Ketnews

Fontos lenne 1,5 Celsius-fokban maximálni a globális felmelegedést

It is important to increase global warming by 1.5 degrees Celsius

Mathura 2021 in Mathematics.A big circus. Post-exam comments. "Not funny comedy"

Mathura 2021 in Mathematics.A big circus. Post-exam comments. “Not funny comedy”

Mars 3

Soviet Mars 3 mission The first mission to land on the surface of Mars: how did it do it?

The research ship is powered by nuclear energy - and can accommodate several hundred people

The research ship is powered by nuclear energy – and can accommodate several hundred people

Това е нощното небе на Марс

This is the night sky of Mars

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *