France is set to play 3 rugby Tests in Australia in July

Telegraph

James Anderson puts the Ashes at the very beginning with a short piece by Mormus Lapusakney of Clamorgan

Glamorgan (117-3) v Lancashire In the first Test after the memory tests of the Ahmedabad rule, James Anderson took another step towards the 1,000th wicket of the first innings, and the 990th victim was not the worst, Marnos Lapokani, not like Steve Smith, but now Australia’s best Has surpassed the winner. Anderson Lapusakne never played in the Ashes 2019 series and collapsed during the first audition. Lapusacne was an alternative to the FBS for the concussion at Lourdes, hitting an average of 50 in that series, currently hitting 60 in auditions, which, if maintained, puts him in the biggest spot of all time. Anderson caught Lapokajani with the fifth ball in his direction. Anderson was incredibly fit when he was 38 years old. His response to the fall of Edgbaston in 2019 and back in Cape Town that winter was slim and apt. Most bowlers will call him today; Anderson called his strength and conditioning coach. Anderson beat Sri Lanka last winter, the only country to disappoint him, reaffirming his dominance in India as England’s best bowler. When it started late at 11:25 a.m. due to rain, Anderson sat in his Arctic wind and a short-sleeved jersey, waiting for the world’s best referee Michael Cove to call the game, maintaining the same level. It is true that Anderson’s second ball was a wide hemisphere created by Glamorgan opener David Lloyd for four – Fattah was forced to continue playing his shots after promotion, and Lloyd created a worthy opponent – and he provided Billy Root. Four lower legs. But Anderson agrees less than twice at a time, or reluctantly surrenders. The surprise, after all, was still there. Anderson ran at a dozen speeds and fired a bullet through the evil gloves as he brought Dan Vilas in front of his face. The stadium was fine in early May; Nonetheless, Anderson hit hard and hard in the Lancashire attack, despite Serpent Mahmoud being fast. When Glamorgan lost Joe Cook’s first stake, after Anderson threw his first six throws 13 times, he was never told to go back to Lapusacne – as the saying goes, he could wait. When Lapusakne returned to Clamorgan for his second season, he openly mentioned to Anderson that he had come to see more bowlers in England before Ash. But he took 614 Test wickets and after making him wait, he dropped the fourth stump and caught the back. Next please! Forward, victim 991. The county championship round presented by Tim Wickmore The balance between bat and ball has been higher in recent seasons than it was at the start of the summer, but the bowlers thrived on the first day of the fifth round of county championship games, with three teams playing before tea. Came to Nottingham for the first time, where defending champions Essex were knocked out for just 99 runs. Stuart Broad continued his summer vacation, stopping Alistair Cook three times and then adding Pauline LPW scalp. Walter. But Luke Fletcher was the primary author of Essex’s Shameless Book, 6-24: His Best Class A character in his 12th game. It was a 5–28 draw against Derbyshire in the previous match. With a blow to the head in 2017, fans across the country will celebrate Fletcher at the start of the season. Haseeb Hameed’s side led by 49 runs, however he has not yet decided the game. Essex were 20 more than Hampshire had collected against Somerset 79. It was another scene of Somerset’s pace, with Louis Gregory chasing 4-26, generally backed by Craig Overton and Josh Davy. Captain Tom Abel went behind Hampshire’s highest scorer Joe Weatherly with 20 runs, beating himself in first place as Somerset took the lead. In Northampton, Northamptonshire responded to last week’s loss to Yorkshire by reuniting Sussex with just 106, with Ben Sanderson and Gareth Berg scoring five goals apiece. While Ole Robinson pushed his claims to England, Rob Kiok dominated Highway 66 Northamptons.