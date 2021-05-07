France and Australia will play 3 tries in 11 days

Wallpiece manager Dave Rennie looks sad after dropping the Tri Nations and Pledislow trophy against All Blacks on October 31, 2020 at ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

France Will go Australia The French Rugby Federation (FFR) on Thursday announced three trials in 11 days in July.

The finals will be played on July 7 at Sydney Cricket Ground, six days later at AAMI Park in Melbourne and on July 17 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Traditionally, there is a week for teams between training matches.

As it stands, overseas visits to Australia must be isolated for 14 days, meaning that not all blues players attending the French Top 14 finals on June 25 will be available for the first test.

“After discussions and verifications from public officials, the French Rugby Federation is pleased to announce this three-summer tour at the highest level,” said FFR President Bernard Laporte.

This will be Fabian Caldi’s first match against opponents from the Southern Hemisphere since taking over as France’s head coach after the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The Wallabies won the last game between the two teams in November 2016.