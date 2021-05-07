The jockey underwear brand spins the worst cotton in Australia. Liz Kampez, a Nigerian-born basketball player, complains about the lack of diversity in photos released by a key participant in the Olympic Games.

“How can I represent a country that does not even represent me? #Whitewashedaustralia”, Liz Campez, who has been with the Australian team for more than ten years, has played in two previous Olympics Bronze medal For those in London in 2012. Some were selected Olympic and Paralympic Appears in promotional photos Underwear brand, One of them has only white athletes.

Liz Cambage also exploded another photo showing Australian players in uniform, including a rugby player Maurice Longboat, Tribesmen, saying “Fake brown does not change diversity”. The 29-year-old Pivot recalled the exploits, advancing that colored athletes lead the pack Kathy Freeman 400m at the 2000 Sydney Olympics

In a press release, The Australian Olympic team (AOC) supported the basketball player and impressed the sponsor Jackie.“Athletes at the disposal of a jockey should have better reflected the rich diversity of athletes representing Australia at the Olympics.”, Before evaluating, the team writes “Proud of his record” “Gender equality and diversity of all kinds “. The AOC stressed that there will be other photo apps with a diversity of athletes.