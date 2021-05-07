Home Top News Australia: Controversy over lack of diversity in photography

Australia: Controversy over lack of diversity in photography

May 07, 2021 0 Comments
Australia: Controversy over lack of diversity in photography

The jockey underwear brand spins the worst cotton in Australia. Liz Kampez, a Nigerian-born basketball player, complains about the lack of diversity in photos released by a key participant in the Olympic Games.

“How can I represent a country that does not even represent me? #Whitewashedaustralia”, Liz Campez, who has been with the Australian team for more than ten years, has played in two previous Olympics Bronze medal For those in London in 2012. Some were selected Olympic and Paralympic Appears in promotional photos Underwear brand, One of them has only white athletes.

Liz Cambage also exploded another photo showing Australian players in uniform, including a rugby player Maurice Longboat, Tribesmen, saying “Fake brown does not change diversity”. The 29-year-old Pivot recalled the exploits, advancing that colored athletes lead the pack Kathy Freeman 400m at the 2000 Sydney Olympics

In a press release, The Australian Olympic team (AOC) supported the basketball player and impressed the sponsor Jackie.“Athletes at the disposal of a jockey should have better reflected the rich diversity of athletes representing Australia at the Olympics.”, Before evaluating, the team writes “Proud of his record”Gender equality and diversity of all kinds “. The AOC stressed that there will be other photo apps with a diversity of athletes.

READ  "No words to describe pain"

You May Also Like

Diego Bonetta, the star of the series breaking across Latin America

Diego Bonetta, the star of the series breaking across Latin America

France is set to play 3 rugby Tests in Australia in July

France is set to play 3 rugby Tests in Australia in July

Faced with rising tensions, London sends two patrol boats to Jersey

Faced with rising tensions, London sends two patrol boats to Jersey

France and Australia will play 3 tries in 11 days

France and Australia will play 3 tries in 11 days

Des bateaux de pêche à Whitstable au Royaume-Uni

Three magical places two hours from London

LATAM Airlines: Zero waste in 2027, carbon neutral in 2050

LATAM Airlines: Zero waste in 2027, carbon neutral in 2050

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *