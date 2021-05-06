Home Top News Sends patrols near London Jersey

Sends patrols near London Jersey

May 06, 2021 0 Comments
Sends patrols near London Jersey

Published: Modified:

London on Wednesday announced the deployment of two patrol vessels near Jersey, following French threats of retaliation against the United Kingdom in the post-Brexit conflict between the two countries over fishing in the Channel Islands. On Thursday, about fifty French fishing boats protested in front of the island.

The United Kingdom announced on Wednesday 5 May that it would send two British naval patrol vessels near Jersey, located on the English Channel. France has indicated that it could reduce the supply of electricity to the island, In the context of the post-Brexit conflict over fishing between London and Paris.

France on Tuesday threatened retaliation against Britain following new conditions imposed by British authorities on French fishermen off the Channel Islands. He denounced the terms as contrary to the trade agreement between the EU and the United Kingdom following Brexit.

Since Thursday morning, fifty French fishing boats have gathered in front of Saint-Helier, the capital of the Anglo-Norman island of Jersey, with some blocking the port to protest the fishing conditions imposed on French sailors.

On Wednesday, Dmitry Rockoff, chairman of the Normandy Regional Fisheries Committee, promised that this was not a question of blocking Saint-Helier, but “a sign of opportunity.” “There is no question of attacking (…) showing himself, showing that the fishermen are determined, supporting what is being demanded, and then the words coming from the minister are very bad comments anyway,” he told the AFP.

“Hate”

After talking to Jersey’s representatives about the hypothesis of a French siege, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reaffirmed his “unwavering support” for the island. He also outlined the “urgent need to increase tensions”, a spokesman for the British president said. “As a precaution, the UK will send two patrol vessels to monitor the situation,” the spokesman added.

READ  Carmelo Anthony expects to be 'back in the fray of things' following time, ideally with Trail Blazers

French Maritime Minister Anne Girard expressed her “disgust” on Tuesday when she learned that the island of Jersey had been granted licenses with unilateral conditions, including a restriction on French fishermen access to its waters.

As for Paris, the United Kingdom on Friday released a list of 41 French vessels, 344 of which have been approved for fishing in Jersey waters, but the list includes new requirements that have not been “consolidated, discussed or announced before” 1 as part of the Brexit Treaty between London and BrusselsThere is Last January.

“In the (post-Brexit) agreement, there are retaliatory measures and we are ready to use them,” he declared before the National Assembly, “for example, the transfer of electricity by cable under-sailor to Jersey.”

The island, home to 108,000 people, imports 95% of its electricity from France, according to data from energy expert S&P Global Plots.

Reuters and AFP

You May Also Like

No submission has been received for the acquisition of the Basque Adventure Park in the United States

No submission has been received for the acquisition of the Basque Adventure Park in the United States

The giant forest butterfly is struggling to fly to find the heaviest in Australia

The giant forest butterfly is struggling to fly to find the heaviest in Australia

The first Australian "highways" revealed by a supercomputer

The first Australian “highways” revealed by a supercomputer

Les exigences intégrées dans les licences sont nulles si elles n

Paris considers New London’s demands for the Channel Islands “null and void”

With Joe Biden, is the definition of "rich" starting to change?

With Joe Biden, is the definition of “rich” starting to change?

Best Stem Cell Mask Reviews in 2021

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *