MLP: Angels cut ties with Albert Pujols

Thursday, May 6, 2021. 1:53 pm

Los Angeles Angels appointed senior Albert Pujols on Thursday.

The Los Angeles team has seven days to exchange it or at the end of this period, it could complete its release.

The man, who is due to enter his Hall of Fame following his trouble-free career, is past the last year of his 10-year contract, bringing him a total of $ 253 million.

“The Angels organization was proud to interact with Albert Pujols in 2011 and they are proud that he has worn his jersey for almost half of his illustrious life,” said Angels owner Arte Moreno.

Pujols, 41, has spent the past 10 years in Angels uniform. He began his career in 2001 with the Cardinals of St. Louis.

Pujols distinguished himself in terms of many statistics in his career. In particular, he has hit 3,253 wins, 2,122 RBIs, 667 homers and maintained a .298 batting average.

He has seen his role in the last few campaigns with the Angels decline. In 24 games this season, the Buzols have scored five home runs and made 12 points. He saw his plate average drop.198.

Moreno persuaded Pujols to move to the U.S. West Coast by awarding him a $ 240 million contract. However, the Angels failed to win a playoff game because they relied on the services of Pujols and three AHL MVP mics at the same time.