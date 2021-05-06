Home Science It is important to increase global warming by 1.5 degrees Celsius

It is important to increase global warming by 1.5 degrees Celsius

May 06, 2021 0 Comments
Fontos lenne 1,5 Celsius-fokban maximálni a globális felmelegedést

Nearly half of global sea ice has been melting since 1993, and experts have long warned that the Antarctic ice sheet will disappear at a much faster pace than most pessimistic scenes. Phys.org Science-Education News Portal.

An international research team of about 50 people has now compared hundreds of melting simulations of Antarctica and Greenland’s ice forests, which have enough frozen water to raise the world’s oceans by about 65 meters. Climate researchers have also taken into account the melting patterns of more than 220,000 glaciers on Earth.

According to a study published in the scientific journal Nature, with global temperatures rising by 1.5 degrees Celsius, the average sea level rise from melting ice will be 13 centimeters by the end of the century, compared to the 25 centimeters currently forecast.

According to the analysis, the sea level rise caused by the melting of the Greenland ice sheet will decrease by 70 percent, while the contribution of terrestrial glaciers will be almost halved. However, for Antarctica, the predictions are not so clear. Antarctica has a 95 percent chance of contributing less than 56 centimeters to sea level rise by 2100, according to estimates.

However, according to a “more desperate situation”, the contribution of the ice continent will be even greater even if it manages to increase global warming by one and a half degrees.

READ  Scientists use supercomputer to model hypernovae, some of the major explosions recognised to gentleman — RT Entire world Information

You May Also Like

Mathura 2021 in Mathematics.A big circus. Post-exam comments. "Not funny comedy"

Mathura 2021 in Mathematics.A big circus. Post-exam comments. “Not funny comedy”

Mars 3

Soviet Mars 3 mission The first mission to land on the surface of Mars: how did it do it?

The research ship is powered by nuclear energy - and can accommodate several hundred people

The research ship is powered by nuclear energy – and can accommodate several hundred people

Това е нощното небе на Марс

This is the night sky of Mars

Nikola Tesla reappears in Gospik: The monument to the great scientist opens a few kilometers from his hometown of Smiljan

Nikola Tesla reappears in Gospik: The monument to the great scientist opens a few kilometers from his hometown of Smiljan

It is rare to see Hubble witnessing the creation of a new giant planet Hubble Space Telescope | Epoch Times

It is rare to see Hubble witnessing the creation of a new giant planet Hubble Space Telescope | Epoch Times

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *