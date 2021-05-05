Home Technology Why is rice used to dry cell phones?

Why is rice used to dry cell phones?

May 05, 2021 0 Comments
Why is rice used to dry cell phones?

Those seconds are eternal, we have all come to experience it at some point Go It has reactions and it rushes into the water even though it tries to prevent it from happening. When the tie has already been put on, the first suggestion is to keep it Rice, Very widespread method, but there is no myth or truth in this.

Depending on the type Device, The effect of water is terrible for us Go Causing problems with the camera, screen, microphone, etc. or simply falling into tragic agony.

Titles

You May Also Like

Clubhouse Android version launches beta test, when will it launch?

Clubhouse Android version launches beta test, when will it launch?

"Schmidtoon!" Apple Original, a musical comedy series. It will be screened worldwide on July 16 on Apple TV +.

“Schmidtoon!” Apple Original, a musical comedy series. It will be screened worldwide on July 16 on Apple TV +.

The first house in Europe with 3D technology .. You will not believe how long it took to implement!

The first house in Europe with 3D technology .. You will not believe how long it took to implement!

Risks of watching pirate football on the internet in streaming

Risks of watching pirate football on the internet in streaming

WhatsApp: What's changing the app from next May 15, 2021 | Cell Phones | Smartphone | USA | Mexico | Spain | nnda nnni | Information

WhatsApp: What’s changing the app from next May 15, 2021 | Cell Phones | Smartphone | USA | Mexico | Spain | nnda nnni | Information

Comparison between 32 and 64 bits and their main differences

Comparison between 32 and 64 bits and their main differences

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *