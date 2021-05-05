Why is rice used to dry cell phones?

Those seconds are eternal, we have all come to experience it at some point Go It has reactions and it rushes into the water even though it tries to prevent it from happening. When the tie has already been put on, the first suggestion is to keep it Rice, Very widespread method, but there is no myth or truth in this.

Depending on the type Device, The effect of water is terrible for us Go Causing problems with the camera, screen, microphone, etc. or simply falling into tragic agony.

Take a look at these types of accidents, whether they are from rain or spilling a glass of water on Apple phones and Samsung Now include a fluid contact or damage indicator piece located on the SIM card tray.

Among these recommendations, companies do not include placing them in a container with rice, but the first thing to do is turn it off without touching any button.

In addition, if it is a sugary drink or a sticky liquid, it is best to rinse Device With water to remove debris that can cause even bigger problems.

The next step is to remove the battery, memory card and SIM. This allows it to dry well with a cloth or tissue. Shake it a little to remove any drops that have entered the ports.

Do not use a hair dryer with hot air, but leave it in front of a fan. Another maneuver we can put, if we have on hand, put it Go In a container containing silica gel, it usually comes in shoe boxes or purses.

The most important thing is not to connect your phone to the charger until it is completely dry so it can be a short circuit or worse in your home.