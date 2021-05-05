Home Sports Touch Down News: Recruitment 2021 | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

Touch Down News: Recruitment 2021 | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

May 05, 2021 0 Comments

During the office, the Touch Down Act opens its doors to new volunteer contributors.

Every year, we first look for people who can enter news articles on the site when needed or at call intervals. This is the mandatory first step, which all current teachers have gone through before finally switching to chronicles.

If you have ideas related to video, graphics or social networking, we are openly open to applications and programs.

As every year, all candidates are tested in two articles. At least editorial autonomy is required, so not all applicants can be selected. Although the draft of the TDA is made up of very different profiles, the experience on the web is a plus. Ideally, do not hesitate to write to us from the first contact.

What we are looking for is mainly: motivation, agility and imagination. A little clarification: In these times of imprisonment and telecommunications work, some may have time, but keep in mind that participation in the life of the site is a question when everything returns to normal.

All applications should be emailed to [email protected]

Thanks !

READ  'How they did it?'

You May Also Like

LeBron ignites 50 million in front of a very rare object!

LeBron ignites 50 million in front of a very rare object!

Charles Leblanc

Charles LeBlanc will start this season at the AAA level

Newcastle earn vital win to ease relegation pressure

Premier match cauchemar avec Boston pour Evan Fournier NBA

Intriguing tweet by Evan Fornier

Brief MLP: Bison Opener Nate Pearson | Christian Yelich is back in the Brewers

Brief MLP: Bison Opener Nate Pearson | Christian Yelich is back in the Brewers

Coup de gueule Mavs pour Luka Doncic

Luca Doncic tapped it with a seizure

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *