Home Technology Clubhouse Android version launches beta test, when will it launch?

Clubhouse Android version launches beta test, when will it launch?

May 05, 2021 0 Comments
Clubhouse Android version launches beta test, when will it launch?

Tempo.co., Jakarta – Platform streaming audio Clubhouse Began developing beta tests for the Android version.

On their blog, Clubhouse announced an application Android Currently limited to testing for a few users, they call it a “friendly tester”.

“We look forward to welcoming more Android users to Clubhouse in the next few weeks,” Clubhouse wrote, quoting Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

Clubhouse is currently only available on the operating system iOS. To register, users need to get a call from a friend who has used the app specifically.

It is not yet known whether the Android version of Clubhouse will use the same reference method.

Clubhouse also did not specify when the Android version of the app would launch.

This site was launched last year. Its popularity has soared since it was used by celebrities in the tech world like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

After its appearance, other social media began to develop audio streaming features and keep up with the popularity of podcasts.

Following Clubhouse, Facebook recently announced audio-based features including soundbites and podcasts, with Twitter first coming with space.

AMONG

Step:
With 9.6 million, Clubhouse downloads dropped to 922,000

READ  BMW M2 Traction Racing E46 M3 and E36 M3, all with manual gearbox

You May Also Like

"Schmidtoon!" Apple Original, a musical comedy series. It will be screened worldwide on July 16 on Apple TV +.

“Schmidtoon!” Apple Original, a musical comedy series. It will be screened worldwide on July 16 on Apple TV +.

The first house in Europe with 3D technology .. You will not believe how long it took to implement!

The first house in Europe with 3D technology .. You will not believe how long it took to implement!

Risks of watching pirate football on the internet in streaming

Risks of watching pirate football on the internet in streaming

WhatsApp: What's changing the app from next May 15, 2021 | Cell Phones | Smartphone | USA | Mexico | Spain | nnda nnni | Information

WhatsApp: What’s changing the app from next May 15, 2021 | Cell Phones | Smartphone | USA | Mexico | Spain | nnda nnni | Information

Comparison between 32 and 64 bits and their main differences

Comparison between 32 and 64 bits and their main differences

See how this prevents third-party applications from accessing your Google Account

See how this prevents third-party applications from accessing your Google Account

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *