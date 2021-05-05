Home Top News Australia opens consulate in Polynesia

Australia announced the opening of its consulate in French Polynesia on Tuesday, according to Reuters and special foreign news site 360.

Australia announced the opening of its consulate in French Polynesia on Tuesday, May 4, according to Reuters and foreign news outlet 360.

Outremer 360.com site Indicates: “Until now, Noumia’s Consulate General has served as the Diplomatic Representative for the Three Foreign Community in the South Pacific. Canberra wanted to open this consulate in Puppet in early 2021. “

Claire Scott has been appointed Australia’s Deputy Ambassador to French Polynesia Previously there was only one honorary embassy occupied by Mark Siu.

There are a dozen diplomatic missions in Polynesia, with contact details available online at the High Commission’s website.

