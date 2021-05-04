It is rare to see Hubble witnessing the creation of a new giant planet Hubble Space Telescope | Epoch Times

[மே 3, 2021 இல் எபோச் டைம்ஸ் செய்தி]National Space Administration (NASA) Hubble Space Telescope (Hubble Space Telescope) recently captured a rare astronomical event, a planet about the size of Jupiter, still emerging and absorbing matter around a young star.

Brendan Bowler of the University of Austin in Texas said: “We don’t know much about thisGiant planetHow it develops. “This planetary system provides us with the first evidence of how important the planets are. Our results open up a whole new field for this research.”

Although astronomers have so far listed more than 4,000 exoplanets, so far the telescope has only filmed 15 exoplanets directly. The planets are so far away, so small, they are usually only a point in the clear picture.

The research team used Hubble’s latest technology to simulate the planet directly, and at the time of the planet’s creation, it opens up a new avenue for further foreign research.

Named the Great Exoplanet BDS70B, it orbits the orange dwarf BDS70. The orange dwarf is known to have two planets in a large stellar disk surrounded by dust and gas. The system is located in the Centaurus galaxy, 370 light-years from Earth.

“This system is very exciting because we can see a planet forming,” said Zhao Yifan of the University of Texas at Austin. “This is the youngest real planet Hubble has ever directly imagined,” he said. At the age of about five million years, the planet is still absorbing matter and accumulating masses.

Hubble’s sensitivity to ultraviolet light has the unique ability to monitor radiation generated by very hot gases falling on the planet.

“Hubble’s observations allow us to estimate the speed at which planets gain mass.” JoJoFon added.

By adding ultraviolet observations, the research team is directly measuring the planet’s mass growth rate for the first time. In about five million years, the planet has reached five times the completion of Jupiter. The current measured accumulation rate has dropped drastically: if this accumulation rate remained the same for about a million years, the planet would only increase by 1/100 of Jupiter’s mass.

On Monday the fan and bowler stressed that these observations were only for a short period of time, and that additional data was needed to determine whether the rate of planetary accumulation was increasing or decreasing. “Our measurements indicate that the planet is at the end of its formation.”

The young PDS70 system is littered with primitive dust disks that will fuel planetary growth throughout the system. Planet PDS70B is surrounded by its own disk and dust, which absorbs matter from the largest stellar dust disk. The research team speculated that the magnetic field lines extend from the outer planetary disk to the exoplanet’s atmosphere, pushing the matter toward the planet’s surface.

“If this material enters the planet from a dust disk, hot spots are found locally.” Shaw Yifan explained, “These hotspots may be at least 10 times hotter than Earth.”

These areas glow violently under ultraviolet light.

These observations also provide clues to the largest gaseous planets that formed around our Sun 4.6 billion years ago. Jupiter may have been produced by the accumulation of matter discs that fall around it. Its main satellite is formed from the residue in the dish.

The results of this new study will be published in the Journal of Astronomy on April 29, 2021.

Responsible Author: Lin Yan #