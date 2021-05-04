Home Sports Intriguing tweet by Evan Fornier

Intriguing tweet by Evan Fornier

May 04, 2021 0 Comments
Premier match cauchemar avec Boston pour Evan Fournier NBA

Evan Fournier, who has not been in the NBA for a long time, is back for a few games with the Celtics. Finally very good yesterday, the former Magic was the author of an intriguing report on Twitter. We are trying Understand.

Back on the ground after a long absence due to Covit-19, Evan Fornier is gradually increasing his pace. Whether the disease seriously affected him physically and psychologically, The French player begins to regain his senses, especially in the 8/10 shootout with 21 points against Portland. Outside of NBA theaters, on the other hand, the Boston player raised an eyebrow at a recent post on social media:

Leave the path of minimal resistance.

Very strange tweet, which contradicts the usual style of old magic, and it makes those who follow him question. In fact, no one really knows who this secret message is being told to at least. What is born of bizarre theories in this matter.

If we had tried to translate the text, we would have understood that Fornier is no longer forcing us to make easy choices and making better choices instead, no matter how complex they may be. We have to agree to roll up our sleeves and wipe hard. At the end of the regular season, can this call into question the attitude of the Celtics? Or will it be a simple mantra shared with his community? Many of the questions held only by the natives of Saint-Maurice were not answered.

READ  Decathlon signs an exclusive partnership with NBA • RAPRNB

If the first option turns out to be the right one, it will worry Boston. Seventh in the East (34-31), Bean Town’s players are particularly at odds this season, despite being led by a working group led by Jaylan Brown and Jason Todd. As a result, Brad Stevens’ team finds itself in an unfavorable position for the playoffs, as it has a win behind the last qualifying spot held by Miami.

So this is a play-in-match for Fournier and his teammates. If the Celtics are obviously favorites of this chicken, be careful not to get confused, at the risk of experiencing a very bad surprise if it is passed by Charlotte, Indiana and Washington. For this reason, the Frenchman was appointed to bring peace and experience in the hot moments. I hope this is enough.

The author of a philosophical tweet, Evan Fornier, has donated a hell of a bone to eat for his followers. Meanwhile, More Champagne will try his last run with Boston, to qualify directly for the latter season.

You May Also Like

Brief MLP: Bison Opener Nate Pearson | Christian Yelich is back in the Brewers

Brief MLP: Bison Opener Nate Pearson | Christian Yelich is back in the Brewers

Coup de gueule Mavs pour Luka Doncic

Luca Doncic tapped it with a seizure

Premier League Conclusion Feels Unpredictable, Yet Familiar

Brief MLP: Jesus Luzardo Injured While Playing Video Games | Louis Robert was injured

Brief MLP: Jesus Luzardo Injured While Playing Video Games | Louis Robert was injured

La raison hallucinante derrière l'absence de Kyrie Irving NBA

Buy all of Kyrie Irving’s awesome webs

Brief MLP: 75 years ago, Jackie Robinson made her Montreal debut George Springer trains in the central field

Brief MLP: 75 years ago, Jackie Robinson made her Montreal debut George Springer trains in the central field

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *