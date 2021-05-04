Brief MLP: Bison Opener Nate Pearson | Christian Yelich is back in the Brewers

Bison opener Nate Pearson

The team has a great cycle at the start of the season.

Buffalo Bison announces that Nate Pearson’s opening day against Worcester starts tomorrow. Nick Alzheimer, Alec Manova, DJ Geach and Jacob Vauxhall are also in the Triple-A cycle to start the season.#Blues – Scott Mitchell (c ScottimitchSN) May 3, 2021

The Bison also inherit a good exterior, which could not carve a place for Jayas.

A heavy outfield with Josh Palacios, Forrest Wall and Logan Wormot in Triple-A. #Blues – Ben Wagner (ன் BenWock 247) May 3, 2021

Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich return to the Brewers

They were both on the injured list.

Lorenzo Caine and Christian Yelich have been reinstated from the 10-day injury list. INF Geston Hura and Off Tyrone Taylor were selected for the alternative training site. pic.twitter.com/DoIeN2ouuh – Milwaukee Brewers (rew Brewers) May 3, 2021

Eight home runs in three games set aside by Jack Leider

Is there any reason to worry?

Fernando Toddis Jr. leads the two categories in shortcuts

One of them turns out to be mistakes. According to its manager, a statistic that does not hold.

Why is Jason Dominguez still in the extended camp?

A “mystery” continues, on the Yankees side.

New chapter by Sylvain Rondio and Benoit Riox

Now look.