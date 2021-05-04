Home Top News Australia’s longest tunnel opens in 2023

Australia’s longest tunnel opens in 2023

May 04, 2021 0 Comments
Tunnel projet 2023 Blue Mountains
By Benjamin Voland | On 05/04/2021 at 11:55 am | Updated on 05/04/2021 at 13:17

On Monday, Australian Deputy Prime Minister John Barillaro announced the construction of a tunnel across the Blue Mountains. The plan is to start in 2023.

We can at least say that this project is ambitious. $ 8 billion, which is why the tunnel is located Litco And கட்டூம்பா. 11 kilometers, crossing Blue Mountains, Made him the tallest man in the country. Located to the west Sydney, The mountain range has already been crossed by the National Highway “Great West Highway“, 201 km long. The entrance to the tunnel will be in the suburbs Blackheath, SouthEvans Look Out Road, In the lands of the National Park. Desired project in modernization Great Western Hivay, which connects Sydney In the center-westAustralia.

The transport minister says it is a historic achievement that will last for about ten years Milk Tool And ” Allow motorists to avoid all existing pinch points from Blackheath to Little Hartley on the east side west of Victoria Pass »Also announced as Minister.

READ  Artist Christo died at the age of 84.

You May Also Like

To delight London City Hall, two diversity candidates

To delight London City Hall, two diversity candidates

London and Washington for an integrated approach with the G7

London and Washington for an integrated approach with the G7

What is life like for former presidents after the White House?

How Joe Biden became “Speedy Joe” in 100 days at the White House

Paris is challenging the new conditions imposed by London

Paris is challenging the new conditions imposed by London

Australia wants to introduce cyber security in its school curriculum

Australia wants to introduce cyber security in its school curriculum

BFM Business

Paris condemns London’s “new demands” on fishing in the Channel Islands

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *