Australia wants to introduce cyber security in its school curriculum

Reports suggest that Australia wants to teach the basics of cyber security to children and teens Registration. Considering the important role that the internet has played in the daily life of our communities, it is far from absurd.

Teleworking use is high following the Covid 19 epidemic Increase Number of cyber attacks. Today, no one is safe on the web, as evidenced by data leaks Facebook Touched 533 million people Worldwide. What could be better than training students from an early age to prevent them from falling victim to all sorts of scams, or worse?

With this in mind, Australia wants cyber security as an integral part of its youth education. A section entitled “Consider Privacy and Security” So are students “Develop appropriate techniques to manage data that are unique and effectively implement security protocols” Thus the country’s school curriculum was included in the revision program. This is for students aged 5 (school entry age) to 16 years. Learning will certainly be gradual according to the age of the children.

For example, 6 and 7 year olds will learn how to use usernames and passwords and not have to click on pop-ups that may appear on their screen. In the meantime, it will be taught to 8 and 9 year olds Personal information They are stored by online sites and how they reveal information about their location and identity. They will also learn why it is important to use a password for online games.

At the end of the day, they will also have lessons about respect on the internet. In particular, how they will be taught “Respond respectfully to the opinions of others, even if they differ from one’s own.”. Australia is one of the first countries to introduce this learning in today’s world if it seems necessary. Unfortunately, it is not yet certain that it is 100% verified, a consultation should take place, so the text may still change.

If cyber security is eventually taught to Australian children, it will be followed in other countries around the world.