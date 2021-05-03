Home Top News Part of New South Wales caught in smoke … from the fire

May 03, 2021 0 Comments
Australia’s first city and other parts of New South Wales were engulfed in smoke on Monday. An incident related to burns by firefighters on the outskirts of Sydney.

Foggy weather and bad air quality, this Monday, May 3, in Sydney. “Weak winds and reverse [thermique] The rest of the city was in smoke during the night. “, Especially firefighters announced. The event, which will affect other parts of New South Wales, has led to blockades around the country’s first city to avoid the island.

Recommended to stay at home

To clear the forest floor, Australian rescue centers are using preventive combustion. But this Monday, they had to revise their plans downwards. The level of air pollution in Sydney has increased significantly, to over 190, depending on the level of optimal particle pollution. Boat cycles were canceled and you were advised to stay home. See this post by state health services:

Commemoration of the Great Fire of 2019-2020

It is (somewhat) reminiscent of smoke and ash levels Sydney was engulfed in a massive wildfire in late 2019 – early 2020. A cloud Found elsewhere in Caledonia, Which was in November 2019. Firefighters said the current episode should subside in a few days.

