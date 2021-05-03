Elon Kasturi explosion in space, four astronauts return to Earth from SpaceX, make history | Elon Kasturi NASA astronauts four astronauts returning to Earth from SpaceX

4 Astronauts Return to Earth from SpaceX, Awesome by Elon Musk | Oneindia Hindi

The plane returned with the astronauts

This is considered a great achievement for Elon Musk’s company SpaceX, as Elon Musk wants to take passengers to Mars by 2030, and SpaceX is constantly striving for it. According to SpaceX, the plane landed in space near the city of Panama in Florida, USA, at 3 pm from space in the Gulf of Mexico. Of the astronauts, three passengers were from the United States and one was from Japan. According to that report, NASA’s John. These astronauts will fly to F in November. Kennedy flew from the Space Center to the space capsule again, and all the astronauts returned to Earth with this capsule.

How do we know that the astronauts on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 mission have returned safely to our home planet? 💙 pic.twitter.com/CANUXMar9B – NASA’s Johnson Space Center (ASNASA_ Johnson) May 2, 2021

167 days campaign

For astronauts, the mission was the longest and the four astronauts spent 167 days in space. Previously, the longest voyage of astronauts was 84 days, which passed in 1974. The whole process was broadcast live by NASA. The spacecraft took six and a half hours to return to Earth from space, and was discovered half an hour after the astronauts landed in the Gulf of Mexico with night vision technology. SpaceX has only trained to return overnight, and has even recovered its most recent station cargo capsule from the Gulf of Mexico into the dark. Infrared cameras monitored the capsule as it re-entered the atmosphere. It was shining in the sky as it turned from space towards the brightest star.

Elon Musk’s Space Revolution

Earlier last month, billionaire Elon Musk’s company surpassed SpaceX Amazon owner Jeff Bezos’ company Blue Origin and science and information technology company Dynamics Inc. Elon Musk has won a $ 2.9 billion contract with US space agency NASA for a spacecraft aimed at landing on the lunar surface. NASA has contracted SpaceX to build a spacecraft to launch astronauts to the moon in early 2024.

NASA contract for Elon Musk

Elon Musk’s space X deal was auctioned off separately, with Amazon owner Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Lockheed Marching Corp, Northrobe Groman Corp and Dropper. At the same time, a division of Lidos Holdings Inc. bid for the Dynamics contract. NASA’s deal with SpaceX for the first commercial human lander is part of its own Artemis program. NASA says that after the SpaceX deal, the spacecraft will carry two U.S. astronauts to the lunar surface. During the video conference, NASA Executive Executive Steve Zursky announced that “the next landing should be completed soon.” He said that if he could do that, we could be ready to go to the surface of the moon in 2024.