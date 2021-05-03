Buy all of Kyrie Irving’s awesome webs

The player was sometimes misunderstood, but undeniably with a big heart, Kyrie Irving had an amazing focus on her teammates. Uncle Drew kills two birds with one stone because his purchase will delight a particular Vanessa Bryant …

The world of the NBA had a very special thought for Gianna Bryant, who celebrated her 15th birthday this Saturday. Several players were on display in costumes bearing his image, Like Devin Booker and all the Warriors.

Kyrie Irving, she went even further by purchasing a Mambasita hoodie for all of her teammates. Thus, an elegant sum will go straight to the treasures of the foundation created to pay homage to the sadly dead Jiki.

Kyrie Irving bought each player in a Mambasita hoodie in the Nets 100% of the proceeds will go to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, which was established in memory of Kiana Bryant. (M / d Ro Brooklynets) pic.twitter.com/gF2TyyNaHF – Sports Center (p Sports Center) May 2, 2021

The questionable hoodie worn by Uncle Drew in the photo below:

It is a collection started by Vanessa Bryant, which aims to perpetuate her daughter’s memory and raise money to invest in the foundation.

In honor of Gigi’s 15th birthday, Vanessa Bryant donated a Mambacita clothing line to the Mamba & Mambasita Sports Foundation with 100% returns. Almost everything is sold out. pic.twitter.com/meU8oxBtk0 – Darren Rowell (ardarrenrovell) May 2, 2021

The NBA world, fans and players alike are at the call of Vanessa Bryant, starting with Kyrie Irving. Respect.