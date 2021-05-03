Brief MLP: Jesus Luzardo Injured While Playing Video Games | Louis Robert was injured

Jesus Luzardo was injured while playing video games

He broke his arm when he hit a wall.

Fans of A can take comfort in watching this.

George Springer came out as a precaution / fatigue

We don’t know if he will play to the next level.

For Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo, George Springer has been ruled out of today’s game due to a foot injury. “We’m going to be careful with him, so we took him out. This is the best thing for him today.” – Orton swelling (rArdenZwelling) May 2, 2021

Speaking of Jayce, Danny Johnson is relieved to have scored (finally) his third win of the season.

Danny Johnson called his two basic wins “a big sigh” after going 0-05 today. “I’m trusted myself all this time. I’m happy and happy to get it.” #Blues – Keegan Matheson (ee Keegan Matheson) May 2, 2021

Louis Robert was injured

He goes on the injured list. There was a hip injury.

A full competition and childbirth

A little day for Max Scherzer.

After throwing a full game, Max Scherzer soon leaves Knots Park. His wife is in labor. What a day. – Jessica Camarado (ess Jessica Camarado) May 2, 2021

Shoaib Othani continues to impress

This is in the section of Babe Ruth.