An astro-particle telescope for dark matter

Finding the axis marks an important chapter in the history of science. This hypothetical particle can simultaneously solve two fundamental problems of modern physics: the strong interaction of dark matter and the problem of charge and equilibrium in mystery. However, despite the great scientific interest in its research, research at high radio frequencies – more than 6 GHz – was almost rejected due to the lack of high-sensitivity technology that could be built at a reasonable cost. So far.

The Institute de Astrophysica de Canarias (IAC) will participate in the International Cooperation for the Development of Dolly (Dark photons and Print-Like a particle interferometer), Its scientific purpose is to search for axes and paraphotons in the 6 to 60 GHz band. The prototype, the source for the concept, is currently in the design and production phase at IAC. White paper The description of the experiment was accepted for publication Journal of Cosmology and Astrobardial Physics (JCAP).

Predicted by theory in the 1970s, axium is an imaginary low-mass particle that interacts poorly with fixed particles such as nucleons and electrons and photons. These proposed interactions are explored in an effort to diagnose action with a variety of tools. Studying the interactions of axes with static photons is a promising technique.

“Axes that are produced by superconducting magnets in particle detectors or used for magnetic resonance diagnostics and under the action of a strong external magnetic field such as a weak radio signal or microwave oven are mixed with photons. Only the signal, however, will be accessible for the first time to new, almost unexplored parameters.

The first print inventors, made in the 80s and 90s, used a vibrating cavity that amplified the weak microwave signal projected by the axle into a super magnet, bringing it within the range of power detected by scientific instruments. Unfortunately, the size of the cavity was inversely proportional to the scanning frequency, and the pits for the axis were too small for frequencies above 6 GHz.

For this reason, the new test brings together one of the most promising high-frequency scanning techniques and incorporates a practical design that adds the ability of astro-particle detectors to dark print things. In this way, Dolly includes a strong superconducting magnet, an axial detector with a new resonator to create a weak signal that can be detected by axes, and an Altacimut mount that allows dark objects to scan objects and parts of the sky.

In this way, Dolly could help detect a pseudo-sizing particle axis similar to the Higgs boson discovered in 2012. CERN, And the optimistic candidate for the dark matter. Dark matter is a fundamental element of the universe that interacts so weakly with ordinary matter, so it is very difficult to detect directly, but it does explain why the formation of spiral galaxies explains why the structure of the universe was created so far, among other mysteries.

Note: “A dark matter telescope exploring the 6 to 60 GHz band” by Javier de Miguel, 28 April 2021, Journal of Cosmology and Astrobardial Physics.

DOI: 10.1088 / 1475-7516 / 2021/04/075