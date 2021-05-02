See how this prevents third-party applications from accessing your Google Account

Business.com, Jakarta – With the rapid development of technology and the increased risk of digital crimes, this includes virtual accounts commonly owned by users such as Google Accounts.

Most people on the Internet have a Google account that uses games, music, and more to play online.

In this case, third-party applications have some access to the user’s Google Account, which is not at risk. Therefore, it is necessary to take precautions to protect the online presence of irresponsible persons.

One way to do this is to monitor which third-party applications have access. That way, users can better protect their accounts by providing a little extra privacy.

The lower the interaction of the user’s Google account with a third party application, the better the chance of a person being exploited or exploited by a hacker through a third party application.

Reported by Gadgets Now, Sunday (2/5), here are some ways to check and reduce access to third-party applications with your accounts.

Android Phone Mode 1

1. Open Settings on your phone from Google Accounts Search

2. Many options will be displayed, select Security 3. The Google Account you signed in to will be displayed on your Android device. Select the Google Account for which you want to remove access to third-party applications.

4. Open security. Under ‘Third party applications with account access’ you will find the option ‘Manage third party application access’.

5. Here you will find all the third party applications that can access the Google Account. You can select each one and remove access to them.

Method 2 Android phones

1. Open the Google app

2. Tap the Google Account icon

3. Select ‘Manage your Google Account’

4. Swipe sideways through the subtitles to go to ‘Security’

5. Do the same steps from number 3 in method 1

Watch the exclusive video below:

See other news on the topic of this article here: Google Hacker