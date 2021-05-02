Return to SpaceX spacecraft with ISS astronauts

A SpaceX spacecraft brought four astronauts from the International Space Station (ISS) to Earth on Sunday after 160 days of space mission. Their capsule landed just after 6:56 a.m. (6:56 a.m. GMT), just outside the Gulf of Mexico, just outside Panama City, Florida in the southeastern United States. Hour flight. According to infrared images transmitted by the high-altitude NASA research device from ISS.

The first astronauts abducted by Elon Musk’s space agency

Boats were halted to retrieve the capsule and the astronauts. A team of three Americans and a Japanese man are in good health, according to the US space agency. “We trained to rescue crews day and night,” explained Steve Stitch, NASA’s commercial aviation project manager, who was interviewed shortly before the capsule took off. “There are a lot of lights on the boats”, and we have “moonlight”, describing the best weather conditions, with calm seas.

Americans Michael Hopkins, Victor Clover, Shannon Walker and Japanese Sochi Nokuchi are the first astronauts on an “operational” mission to be carried to ISS by Elon Musk’s space agency in November, which NASA has set as a key partner.

Seven astronauts are still on the ISS

“Thank you for your hospitality, (…) we will meet again on Earth”, Michael Hopkins sent to the address of the seven astronauts who were at the station at the time of the farewell. Two more Americans have already sailed on the Dragon in 2020. After the completion of the space shuttle in 2011, the ASS was launched from the United States. It was the first aircraft to be launched to and operated by a private company with astronauts. This is the first regular mission to be brought to Earth by SpaceX.

For the final “splash”, the astronauts are aboard the same Dragon spacecraft, called the “Recession”, which carried them into orbit and plans to use them again for other missions after the SpaceX reconstruction. The dragon also carries “research sample-filled science freezer” boards carried out at zero gravity, NASA said.

The departure of the crew, Crew-1, was completed in recent days by French astronaut Thomas Basquet and who has the baton on the second regular voyage made by the American company (Crew-2) aboard the ISS last week.

“It passed quickly”

Shannon Walker handed over the command of the ISS to a Crew-2 astronaut on Tuesday at a coding ceremony. “I will cherish these moments forever,” he said. In total, Crew-1 would have spent 168 days in space. “Time flies, it went fast,” Victor Glover determined.

“We are all, as you can imagine, very excited about this water landing, and we’ll be back to our families for what it allows,” Michael Hopkins said. “We are very happy with this work and I think we are all looking forward to going home.” Their departure from ISS was originally scheduled for Wednesday and then Friday, but had to be postponed each time due to bad weather expected in the landing zone.

NASA and SpaceX work with the U.S. Coast Guard to establish a 10 nautical mile safety zone around the landing site and to ensure the safety of the public. Rescue astronauts, a report released by the American Space Agency. When two astronauts returned from test work in August 2020, the pleasure boats came very close to where the capsule had landed and had to be removed.

In addition to the four astronauts of the Crew-2, another American astronaut and two Russians who arrived on a Soyuz rocket were killed by ISS. Before the departure of Crew-1, the space station was packed with less than 11 people.