NFL Draft | Lostage won the Seahawks deal in Seattle

Although he has not played a game since 2019, offensive line player Pierre-Oliver Lestage signed a contract with the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday. He will have the opportunity to create a position with the NFL team during next season’s camp.

The former University de Montreal Carabins has been in contact with several NFL teams in recent weeks, and once the draft was completed he struck a deal with the Seahs. In a video conference 6’3 “, 310 LP Colossus admitted that” this is a huge weight coming off my shoulders. ”

“I had a good impression of my meetings with them. I worked with their offensive line coaches Pete Carroll [l’entraîneur-chef] Call me. No team showed such interest and I wanted to go with them if he offered me a contract. I also feel that the opportunities to create my place with the Sihaks are excellent. “

Lestage has had an excellent university career, despite not being able to play in his final season, 2020, due to the epidemic. In 2019, in his third season with the Carabiners, he was selected to the Quebec Student Sports Network’s First All-Star Team and U Sports’ Second All-Star Team.

Lostage, one of the top Canadian prospects for the CFL draft with the ability to play in multiple positions, is the NFL. The epidemic has caused many obstacles in his way, but he has overcome them all.

“I have not realized it yet. I’m still in Cloud Nine, he admitted. It’s very difficult with the epidemic, I have a lot of times I suspect, and it’s nice to have it behind me now. It is not enough for us to be able to make this dream come true.

“There, I was relieved to know where I was going. In my preparation, I can focus on football, in order to come to camp in the best possible conditions. This is my work ethic, which has brought me here, and I would love to continue working with the same intensity to carve out a job with the Sihaks in a few weeks.

“After this long period of inactivity, I know there will be a little rust in the beginning, but I know what it takes to show what a player I am and what a man I am.”

Lostage will definitely be one of the best choices in the CFL draft in a few days, but the Seahawks are now prioritizing him.

A satisfying agent

Sasha Kawami, who also represents Laurent Dverney-Dortiff and Anthony Ackler, was particularly proud of Lostage. “It’s really a unique process, without matches, without ‘Pro Day’, he insisted. I know some teams would like to see him in person and invite him to their facilities to properly assess him, but he was still able to attract a lot of attention. .O did, I took my hat to him.It was very hard to do what he did, but he won!

“It ends with an NFL deal. With PO, we were well prepared for this day. Many teams were interested, we had many offers at the table, but Seattle showed interest very quickly and we were always in touch. When the head coach takes the issue to talk to a coach, he is really interested. “

So Lostage should travel to Seattle soon. “For now, we know he has to be in the week of May 12 for a routine medical examination,” Kawami said. The details of the camps in advance and the schedule are yet to be decided as negotiations are underway between the NFL and the Players Association. “

Lostage NFL Was the third Carabins player to reach. In 2020, defensive player Mark-Antoine Decoy signed a contract as a free agent after a draft with the Green Bay Packers. In 2014, offensive lineman David Foucault followed the same path with the Carolina Panthers and found a place for himself on the team.

Carabins head coach Marco Ideluka did not fail to pay tribute to his former player’s record. “As far as our plan is concerned, this is very good news in a year when unfortunately not many people, he recalled. Pierre-Oliver has always stood alone for his ethics and I have no doubt he will give everything he deserves for a position in Seattle.

“It’s good news to see all the footballers in Quebec being trained here and having the opportunity to play in the NFL.

Label labels with Arizona cards

Photo of the University of Cincinnati Twitter account Bruno label

Another Quebec Bruno label, meanwhile, has signed a deal with the Arizona Cardinals. The 23-year-old tight end has previously played for the Nomads in Czechoslovakia, the last four seasons with the University of Cincinnati Bear Gates. 6’4 ” and nearly பவு 250, the NFL for the label.

On Friday, Benjamin was drafted at 3 p.m.e Tour, 74e Overall, by the Washington football team. Former CEGEP du Vieux Montréal, who completed his NCAA career at the University of Minnesota, became 10e Quebecker drew into the NFL, first since Justin Sr. in 2017 (Seattle, 6)e Tour), and Laurent Duvernay-Dordiff, 2014 (in Kansas City, 6e Tower). Only one claimed the title faster than St. Justin, overtaking Thimanga Biagaputuka, who was selected in the first round in 1996.