Home Science Gallery: Historical photos of the ingenious helicopter on Mars

Gallery: Historical photos of the ingenious helicopter on Mars

May 02, 2021 0 Comments
Gallery: Historical photos of the ingenious helicopter on Mars

Special news from Science

ScienceTo: Science writing

Ten days after flying the first plane, these are brilliant pictures of Mars. It was last uploaded to the NASA portal on April 30th.

On April 19, the ingenious helicopter became the first aircraft to perform a controlled, powered flight on another planet. He has since sent several photos showing what the red planet looks like.

It was last uploaded to the NASA portal on April 30th. It was ingeniously captured during the second flight.

On the same day the robot diligently captured the helicopter while building one of its planes. In this picture you can see the background, in front of the Mars Mountains.

In this picture, the helicopter was captured while building its third aircraft, the diligence can be seen in the upper left.

In this short video captured by Mastcom-Z, a film on NASA’s diligent Mars rover on April 25, 2021, the ingenious helicopter takes off and lands.

This black and white image was taken by a navigation camera on NASA’s ingenious helicopter during its third flight on April 25.

In this photo, captured on April 25, Ingenuity is seen in the middle of the plane in the background.

The ingenuity during its second flight can be seen here.

READ  The Hubble telescope was amazed with the latest photo. He showed what the brightest star in the Milky Way looks like, which is very rare

You May Also Like

The world's largest aircraft builds its second test aircraft

The world’s largest aircraft builds its second test aircraft

Mission Musk on Mars: "A lot of people will die there"

Mission Musk on Mars: “A lot of people will die there”

Comptabiliser les émissions de CO2, pas si facile. © bluedesign, Adobe Stock

The biggest accounting flaw that distorts the calculation of CO2 emissions

Deep sea squid you have never seen

Deep sea squid you have never seen

BFMTV

List. These departments, with an event rate exceeding 400, are the new warning threshold set by the authorities

How did the indicators in Novel-Aquitaine emerge from the restoration?

How did the indicators in Novel-Aquitaine emerge from the restoration?

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *