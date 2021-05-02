Brief MLP: 75 years ago, Jackie Robinson made her Montreal debut George Springer trains in the central field

75 years ago to this day, Jackie Robinson was introduced by Montreal

This is the beginning of a great story between the city and one of the best baseball players in history.

May 1, 1946, 75 years ago today, Jackie Robinson was playing his first game in Montreal. The crowd of 16,133 fans greeted him with a standing ovation that shook the stadium! This is the beginning of a love story between Jackie and Montreal pic.twitter.com/uZmeUm4CFn – Pat Laprade (atPatLaprade) May 1, 2021

Marcus Stroman celebrates his 30th birthday

Happy Birthday to Former Jayas.

Astros close to the vaccine target

Good days are coming to Houston.

According to manager Dusty Baker, the Astros are “really close” to reaching the 85 percent vaccination limit – https://t.co/rjXye3AeCI – Chandler Rome (andChandler_Rome) May 1, 2021

George Springer trains in the central field

He could play in that post tomorrow afternoon.

Overall MLP batting average is declining

Is change inevitable?

2 years ago, after April, the MLP joint batting average was .252.

This year it is.232. In 1968 the record was .237.

The following year, the height of the mound was reduced. – AnYanPlanteRDS May 1, 2021

Alex Vesia recalled the Dodgers

According to him, Edwin Eusetta was sold to minors.