Home Top News Australia: Return from India is banned and those who try now face imprisonment

Australia: Return from India is banned and those who try now face imprisonment

May 02, 2021 0 Comments
Australia: Return from India is banned and those who try now face imprisonment

Reading time: 2 min – Found Defender

Anyone attempting to join, starting May 3, 2021 Australia First Pinde Will be fined , 6 66,600 (42,000 euros) or five years in prison – or both. “An activity recognized as”SevereBy members of the Australian Government.

Earlier this week, the government decided to ban all flights from India Two Australian cricketers Tried to return secretly via Qatar. On Friday, April 30, in response to this story, Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt announced that he was strengthening border control measures: “The government has not taken this decision lightly, but it is important to protect the integrity of the Australian public health system and its isolated system, which has reduced the number of Govt cases to an acceptable level.“. This action will be reviewed and corrected on May 15.

That was charged Irresponsible There are still 9,000 citizens in India, and the government spoke out on May 1 and fully accepted that fact. “Severe“Decisions taken”Medical advice was obtained“. In India, every day, 350,000 new Covid 19 cases are identified and 3,000 people die from it, partly due to lack of oxygen.

Since the onset of the epidemic, Australian health rules have been very strict, can we read this? Guardian. Authorities have the right to limit a person’s contact cases, regular reports of his or her health, limit his or her movements to his or her place of residence for a period of time, perform various sampling, and vaccinate. Go to solitary confinement in a special structure.

READ  In London, the airport control tower is now empty

You May Also Like

Deserted, the city of London will begin a major transformation

Deserted, the city of London will begin a major transformation

Rugby perte amateur

The highest number of Australian rugby in Kovit’s face

Le XV de France sans plusieurs leaders pour la tournée en Australie ?

France’s XV without many leaders for Australia tour?

Amazon: Joe Biden puts pressure on Bolzano

Amazon: Joe Biden puts pressure on Bolzano

LE LIÈVRE D’AMÉRIQUE Centre culturel Irlandais Paris

American Hair Irish Cultural Center Paris Saturday May 29, 2021

Father Stevenson says "they are weak" but "they were not physically abused"

Father Stevenson says “they are weak” but “they were not physically abused”

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *