Australia mourns 32-year-old ski champion Alex Bullin

The game world is in mourning. Alex Bullin, a 32-year-old Australian skier, lost his spear fishing off the Australian coast near Sydney. Gold Coast Police Officer Chris Tridon said Alex Bullin did not have an oxygen mask and was fishing for snorkeling and javelin on rocks. His body was found lifeless on the Gold Coast in Queensland.

Described by the President of the Australian Olympic Winter Games as “the forerunner of men’s skiing in Australia”, the champion won the World Snowboard Cross Championships in 2011 and 2013. Alex Bullin was also the flag bearer of the Australian delegation during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.