Home Top News Australia mourns 32-year-old ski champion Alex Bullin

Australia mourns 32-year-old ski champion Alex Bullin

May 02, 2021 0 Comments
Australia mourns 32-year-old ski champion Alex Bullin

The game world is in mourning. Alex Bullin, a 32-year-old Australian skier, lost his spear fishing off the Australian coast near Sydney. Gold Coast Police Officer Chris Tridon said Alex Bullin did not have an oxygen mask and was fishing for snorkeling and javelin on rocks. His body was found lifeless on the Gold Coast in Queensland.

Described by the President of the Australian Olympic Winter Games as “the forerunner of men’s skiing in Australia”, the champion won the World Snowboard Cross Championships in 2011 and 2013. Alex Bullin was also the flag bearer of the Australian delegation during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

“This is a very sad day for all of us,” said Ian Chesterman, Australia’s chef mission to the Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver (2010), Sochi (2014) and Pyongyang (2018). Zambi is a sports champion, plus a champion. He had a great charm that allowed him to be a natural leader. He was always willing to give his time to nurture winter sports in this country and was very interested in what he did. “

READ  Washington uprising: Police attack Trump in court

You May Also Like

The woman was killed and half eaten by a brown bear in Colorado

The woman was killed and half eaten by a brown bear in Colorado

Deconfinement in London in Vanessa’s view, a foreigner for a few months from Eure-et-Lower

Australia: Gritterpedia, an application that tells you whether a spider or a snake is dangerous

Australia: Gritterpedia, an application that tells you whether a spider or a snake is dangerous

Australia: Return from India is banned and those who try now face imprisonment

Australia: Return from India is banned and those who try now face imprisonment

Deserted, the city of London will begin a major transformation

Deserted, the city of London will begin a major transformation

Rugby perte amateur

The highest number of Australian rugby in Kovit’s face

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *