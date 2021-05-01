NFL Draft: Quebec Benjamin St-Just selected by Washington in the 3rd round

Benjamin Saint-Joste is now part of the Quebecs’ chosen club in the NFL. Cornerback was Washington’s choice last night in the third round of the draft.

At 10pm, the former Old Montreal used the 74th selection at the annual auction to catch up with the Spartans, then continued his college career at the University of Michigan and the University of Minnesota.

It is not possible to speak with Saint-Juste before going to the press, but in a conference call with the Washington media, he said that, as Washington reported, his versatile team had won.

“I will do whatever the team tells me to do, whether it’s playing cornerback, inside or a looter. I think that’s why I was selected. I think I stand out from the other cornerbacks. Maybe they can only play one position. With the representatives I had as a pirate in the bowl, I showed that I could be used in different ways and make an immediate impact on the team, ”he commented.

A rare fact

The man who became the tenth Quebec to be produced in NFL history left the University of Michigan in 2018, after which he continues to make progress. He played for the last two seasons as a starter in Minnesota and stood alone in the Senior Bowl last January, where he widened his eyes with flawless performance.

Saint-Juste is the highest-ranking Quebecist since Dimanga overtook Piagapotuka, who was ranked eighth overall in 1996.

He was the first player from Quebec to be requested in the draft from Justin Sr., the Montreal attack line-up selected by the Seahawks in the sixth round. Otherwise, we would have to go to Laurent Duvernay-Dortiff with the first-round picks.

In the forecast

Most credible analysts who specialized in drafting predicted that Saint-Juste would receive the long-awaited call in the third or fourth round. This is exactly what happened.

His structure, 6’3 “and over 200 pounds, is not very common in his condition.

Most analysts agree that Cornerback’s game is about to be polished, but his physical characteristics and athletic ability may make him a player who will succeed in shining in the NFL.

In 15 games over the last two seasons, St-Just has recorded 59 blocks and dropped 11 assists.

“He’s an intriguing cornerback with interesting metrics and a competitive mindset, which is clear in the passing of circumstances. .

St. Juste is the tenth player to draw the cornerback position in the 2021 vintage.

Due to health measures in Canada, St. Juste saw the draft in Georgia with his girlfriend. Failing to use it in person, he was able to take advantage of his family’s virtual presence to enjoy this enormous day through video conferencing.

Washington’s team was second last season.

