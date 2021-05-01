Mission Musk on Mars: “A lot of people will die there”

keystone-sda.ch 1/8 Elon Musk wants to go to Mars with SpaceX.

Elon Musk (49) wants to go to Mars! Tesla boss and his space company SpaceX have been planning a manned mission to the Red Planet for some time. Musk says no secret about it: he doesn’t want to see Mars, he wants to settle it. The South African firmly believes that “this is the greatest opportunity for humanity to survive in the long run.”

Yet it is not yet. But Musk plans a flight until 2026. In an interview with “Express”, the entrepreneur is now honest: “A lot of people will die there.” He went on to say of the planned mission: “It’s embarrassing. It’s a long journey and you should never come back alive.”

“Only volunteers come with me”

Musk has been talking about his dream for decades. Asked online who will be on the Mars mission. According to their own information, tens of thousands are interested. “We’re not going to force anyone to ride,” Musk says in an interview. “Only volunteers come with me.”

But how realistic is the solution of the red planet? SpaceX’s projects raise numerous technical, political, and ethical questions. One of the most challenging obstacles can be financial. Muskin SpaceX still has many years to have the technology to fly and colonize Mars.

Is Mars our salvation?

He never answered whether Elon Musk would leave Earth. But he believes that if our planet becomes uninhabitable due to natural or man-made disasters, this is the best chance for humans to have an alternative planet.