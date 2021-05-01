Home Science Mission Musk on Mars: “A lot of people will die there”

Mission Musk on Mars: "A lot of people will die there"

Mission Musk on Mars: "A lot of people will die there"
Elon Musk (49) wants to go to Mars! Tesla boss and his space company SpaceX have been planning a manned mission to the Red Planet for some time. Musk says no secret about it: he doesn’t want to see Mars, he wants to settle it. The South African firmly believes that “this is the greatest opportunity for humanity to survive in the long run.”

Yet it is not yet. But Musk plans a flight until 2026. In an interview with “Express”, the entrepreneur is now honest: “A lot of people will die there.” He went on to say of the planned mission: “It’s embarrassing. It’s a long journey and you should never come back alive.”

