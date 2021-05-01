Home Top News France’s XV without many leaders for Australia tour?

France’s XV without many leaders for Australia tour?

May 01, 2021 0 Comments
XV of France. Les Blues will play during the week during the Australian tourBlues will challenge Wallabies in July, for sure. However, not everyone is on the go. Due to Calendar Imposed a very strict and hygienic protocol Australia, Blues staff should make choices. Team It says Fabian Kaldik and his aides will meet on May 17 to discuss it. Will the coach do without the top 14 finalists? This is an opportunity since the game takes place on June 26th. Before they can believe they will play the third Test or the second match, they will have to go through an isolated box for 14 days. So it works A team of semifinalists That management should be relied upon. The International Window opens on June 20, the day after the semifinals.

New negotiations on the deal between the LNR and the FFR are expected to allow France XV’s staff to bring more players to Australia. The team of 31 seems a bit tight to deal with the risk of injury. It is unlikely that some of the players seen and in sight during the Autumn Cup will return to the team. Especially since chalk can Leave several frames at rest According to the sports newspaper Olivone, Aldrit or DuPont and Fico. Elements built by a chain in the first matches World Cup From 2019 Japan.

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

