Stolen tribal children are suing the government

“Hundreds of tribes”The stolen generationAustralia From Australia, these children were evicted in the name of being forcibly removed from their families, attacking the government on Wednesday 28 April and demanding compensation for the damage.

Say “The stolen generationIt refers to the thousands of tribal children forcibly removed from their loved ones from the 1910s to the 1970s, placed in institutions or for the purpose of reuniting with white families. Many of them never saw their parents or siblings again. Law firm Shine Lawyers Tristan Cavan announced on Wednesday that it was launching a class action on behalf of 800 people living in the northern region, hoping thousands more would be legal to join the fight.

In other Australian states, compensation mechanisms have been put in place. But the federal government, which ruled the northern region at the time of the abductions, never did so. “He is responsible for tearing down tribal families in the region and making corrections.», These Tristan gifts. «You cannot improve the future if you do not recognize the past.This is a first-class action case in the northern region, home to 250,000 people, one-third of whom are tribal. Heather Ali, 84, was nine years old when she was taken from her mother. He says the shock haunted him for years. “They wiped out an entire generation, as never before“, She says.”I participate in this appeal because I believe our story needs to be told.»

In 1997, “Bring them homeAs a result of a national investigation, they recognized that the rights of these children had been violated and recommended continued supportive measures. One of the main projects of this report – Australia’s national apology – was made in 2008. But a quarter of a century later, victims still condemn the institutional racism that persists and the failure of the authorities to address the issues. Funding has been allocated for the mental health of the victims, its counseling programs and support for families. There are no accurate statistics on the number of victims. The 1997 report estimated that at least one of the ten tribes and the Torres Strait Indians were taken from their families.

The Aborigines and Indians of the Torres Strait have lived in Australia for over 40,000 years, making up the poorest and most marginalized population in the country. When European settlers arrived in Australia in 1788, the number of tribes was one million. They now represent only 3% of the 25 million Australians.