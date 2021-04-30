Home Sports MLP adds Roberto Alomer to its disqualification list

Apr 30, 2021 0 Comments
The case of Roberto Alomer is being talked about in the media today. Why? The MLP placed him on its disqualification list after the Hall of Fame reconsidered the sexual abuse charge against the second baseman.

Nevertheless, according to the temple, his place in the temple will be preserved.

The former Zeus player is famous in Toronto and participated in the team’s World Series victories (1992,1993). In his five years in Toronto, he was selected five times to compete in the All-Star Game, while also winning five Golden Gloves.

So you will understand that this situation is very dangerous in Jaycee’s system.

Alomer decided to apologize for his action and address the public through his own Twitter account. Surprised by the MLP decision, he said he was even more disappointed by the news announced earlier today.

His post is here:

This kind of event is never pleasant to watch. Nevertheless, this whole story will be a great role model for future Hall of Fame members and all other players who want to access it, but also the general public.

  • Jayce has announced that he is ending his relationship with Alomar.
  • 81% of athletes are 100% vaccinated against COVID.
  • Speaking of COVID, John Lester is getting closer to coming back.
