Incredible pictures of the streets of London celebrating the reopening of pubs

Apr 30, 2021 0 Comments
Although Belgium is set to reopen Horega companies on May 1, the British are lucky enough to enjoy their pubs and restaurants again on Monday. In the evening, the party was in full swing on the streets of the English capital. The event that created wonderful images of happiness.

Like making fun of what awaits us? This Monday, April 12, the UK benefited from the first lifting of health restrictions, including the reopening of terraces to pubs and restaurants. A godsend for young people looking for a feast and those eager to meet quietly on the terrace.

In the videos posted on social networks, we can feel the air of liberation that catches the English capital that is determined to celebrate the arrival of happy days.

In the Soho district, well-known for having plenty of pubs, good humor was in a pretty natural setting.

To get to this point ahead of us, the UK relies on a strong vaccine campaign, with almost 60% of people already receiving the first dose of the vaccine. As the country pays huge sums in the face of the health crisis – 127,000 people have died, which has greatly reduced the figures. There are now fewer than 3,000 cases on average and 50 deaths a day.

