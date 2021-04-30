Incredible pictures of the streets of London celebrating the reopening of pubs

Community

Although Belgium is set to reopen Horega companies on May 1, the British are lucky enough to enjoy their pubs and restaurants again on Monday. In the evening, the party was in full swing on the streets of the English capital. The event that created wonderful images of happiness.

Like making fun of what awaits us? This Monday, April 12, the UK benefited from the first lifting of health restrictions, including the reopening of terraces to pubs and restaurants. A godsend for young people looking for a feast and those eager to meet quietly on the terrace.

In the videos posted on social networks, we can feel the air of liberation that catches the English capital that is determined to celebrate the arrival of happy days.

Crowds cheer spontaneously in Soho, central London, with hundreds of people flocking to pubs on the first day the locking restrictions were lifted in the UK. read more: https://t.co/n99FTucUzb pic.twitter.com/SDCYYzKvBk – LBC (ல்ப LBC) April 12, 2021

In the Soho district, well-known for having plenty of pubs, good humor was in a pretty natural setting.

Soho is a scene now. pic.twitter.com/4Sf7Ms2dx6 – Rory Simon (oryRorySymon) April 12, 2021

UK Euphoric on the first night after the lock loosenedhttps://t.co/7SxGEB68nx # COVID-19 London 🍺 Soho pic.twitter.com/2dzCPw5PHL – Queens Park Media (isThisQueensPark) April 13, 2021

Visitors in London celebrate at Choho, London pubs and restaurants, reopening outside for the first time in months! Evidence everywhere; Social exclusion is very low for many as Old Compton Street and the neighborhoods in downtown are increasingly becoming British! pic.twitter.com/YVt1C6HLsO – Andrew Russell – Davis (@ Diana 6197 Davis) April 13, 2021

To get to this point ahead of us, the UK relies on a strong vaccine campaign, with almost 60% of people already receiving the first dose of the vaccine. As the country pays huge sums in the face of the health crisis – 127,000 people have died, which has greatly reduced the figures. There are now fewer than 3,000 cases on average and 50 deaths a day.