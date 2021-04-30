Australia: Techniques to “slow down the disappearance of the Great Barrier Reef in 20 years”

‘S site Northeast Australia, Listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1981, will “deteriorate rapidly” over the next fifty years due to climate change, according to a study published in the Royal Society of Open Science magazine.

“The Coral reefs It is one of the most climate-sensitive ecosystems, ”lead writer Scott Conte told AFP.

“The ratio of corals, according to model schemes Great Barrier Reef It could be less than 10% in 20 years, ”he said.

However, Condy, a senior researcher at the Australian National Institute of Science (CSIRO), said the decline could be mitigated by pursuing large-scale projects on a planetary basis.

The Great Barrier has already experienced three episodes Coral bleaching In five years, half of it has disappeared since 1995, due to rising water temperatures.

AFP / Archives / William West

Candy and the other authors of this article were modeling the potential impact of the technique of creating “clouds bright” that tested the first major barrier last year.

It contains Throw salt crystals in the clouds Brighten them, thus cooling the water around the rocks.

They also model control measures against a predatory starfish species that feed on corals and thrive through bleaching, forcing large fish to migrate from the area.

“The results suggest that combining these measures will delay the fall of the Great Barrier Reef by two decades or more.”, Said Candy.

The mission affirms that it is “urgent” to act, “more important to the scientist than ever before and enormous investment.”

This model assumes that the global temperature will not rise above 1.8 degrees by 2100Paris Agreement On climate.

