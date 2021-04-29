Let the tennis world rest, Wimbledon maintained!

The most iconic of tennis tournaments will take place this year! After being canceled last year due to an infection, The All England Lawn Tennis and Crocket Club (AELTC) formalized that the hostilities would begin as scheduled on Tuesday, April 27, June 28.

The scenes of the famous queues for tickets are also not to be seen as the fans are camping the day before they first arrive. Organizers will be forced to “make exceptionally difficult decisions based on ticket allocation” as the central court can only accommodate 25% of its capacity or 3,500 fans at a time.

“The end point of the ceremony” Manic Monday »

The 134th edition of the competition promises to be unique and has a specific code. From next year, competitions will be held on the second Sunday of the fortnight. In addition to approving an event that now lasts 14 days by eliminating the traditional interim break, the historical end is spreading with it. ” Manic Monday “Unlike the rest of this Monday, the start of the second week turned Wimbledon into the only major tennis championship with 16th round singles matches on the same day. But from the 2022 edition, the fourth round will be split between Sunday and Monday.