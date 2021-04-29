Home Science “Heat bombs” melt ice

“Heat bombs” melt ice

Apr 29, 2021 0 Comments
En 2018, des chercheurs ont, pour la première fois, été les témoins d’un événement de subduction d’eau chaude sous la couche superficielle froide de l’océan Arctique. Parmi les instruments utilisés pour l’analyser, ce dériveur. © San Nguyen, Institut océanographique Scripps

In the Arctic, sea ice melts faster than samples predict. Today researchers can provide an explanation. Questionable: More and more “heat bombs” are coming from the Pacific Ocean.

With Global warming, Arctic ice melting. It’s not a scoop. But today, Researchers at the University of Bangkok (United Kingdom) and the University of San Diego (United States) tell a little more about an event that was a mystery until then: the existence of real “bombs” Heat It speeds up Source Sea ice from below.

Keep in mind that researchers find it difficult to predict how Speed The Arctic sea ice Melting under global warming. In particular, complex local feedback between ice, sea and atmosphere. But these latest works are the highlight LightThe importance of the role of the sea. When they show how warm water flows from the Pacific Ocean to the Arctic Ocean.

Hot water from the Pacific

The Arctic Ocean, unlike other oceans in the world, is hierarchical Salinity. It gives a layer of cold water and a little salt on the surface. Effect of river flow and ice melting. Now, hot water is coming from himPacific Ocean Via the Bering Strait. More and more in the last decade. If the Arctic surface is slightly saltier and denser than water, it will sink. The creation of hot water pockets that researchers have seen over the past decade is growing strongly.

These “heat bombs” are stable enough to last for months or even years. Time to head north under the layer of sea ice. And these frosts gradually but surely become unstable as they release their excess heat. What evidence should be added to the long list already drawn by researchers that we will soon know the Arctic Ocean No snow For most of the year.

Are you interested in reading now?

READ  ULA Scrubs Atlas 5 Launches as SpaceX Rocket Adjusts for GPS Mission - Space Flight Now

You May Also Like

What does the chemical composition of the Mars meteorite indicate the possibility of living at its depth? / Article / LSM.lv

What does the chemical composition of the Mars meteorite indicate the possibility of living at its depth? / Article / LSM.lv

© Jing Liu Iller.

The study revealed what happens when the earth is bombed by sunlight

They were able to find out why there was liquid water on Mars

They were able to find out why there was liquid water on Mars

The Mars helicopter flew farther than Earth

The Mars helicopter flew farther than Earth

The Hubble telescope was amazed with the latest photo. He showed what the brightest star in the Milky Way looks like, which is very rare

The Hubble telescope was amazed with the latest photo. He showed what the brightest star in the Milky Way looks like, which is very rare

Small celestial body study, lunar science research station, heavy rockets ... Intense publication of heavy news in the field of space-scientific study-cnBeta.COM

Small celestial body study, lunar science research station, heavy rockets … Intense publication of heavy news in the field of space-scientific study-cnBeta.COM

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *