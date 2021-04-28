Home Top News Tensions between Paris and London over fisheries deal

Apr 28, 2021 0 Comments
A stalemate until the end of the Brexit talks has provoked the dissatisfaction of experts as the deal for fisheries is still being put on hold and calls for firm European action.

LFrance threatened on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, if there were “retaliatory measures” in financial servicesThe post-Brexit deal Fishing has not been implemented. “We are asking for the whole deal and only one deal, and until that (?), We will take retaliatory action in other sectors if necessary,” he said. Clement Beyoncஞ்சு, French Foreign Secretary for European Affairs, on the BFM business channel.

“The UK expects many financial service approvals from us. We will not give anything until we have a guarantee that the UK will respect its obligations in fisheries and other matters,” he added. Everyone must respect their duties. Otherwise, we will be just as brutal and necessary as our allies, ”he said.

Stumbling point

A stalemate until the end of the Brexit talks has provoked the dissatisfaction of experts as the deal for fisheries is still being put on hold and calls for firm European action. In particular, it allows the British to issue licenses 6-12 nautical miles off the coast where European fishermen have traditionally traveled. But more than four months after the talks ended, only 22 of the 120 boats from the leading French fishing port of Bologna-sur-Mer (north) […] read more

